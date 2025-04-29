Left Menu

High-Stakes Police Operation Ends in Fatal Encounter

A murder accused involved in several criminal cases was killed in a police encounter. The operation was conducted by the Mainpuri Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. Following a gunfire exchange, the accused was declared dead at a hospital. Weapons were recovered, and multiple serious charges were noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 29-04-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 10:15 IST
High-Stakes Police Operation Ends in Fatal Encounter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A murder accused carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh has been neutralized in a police operation, according to senior officials. The high-profile encounter underscores law enforcement's efforts to crack down on crime.

The Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, disclosed that Jitendra was fatally shot during a calculated joint operation involving the Mainpuri Police and the Agra unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. The incident transpired on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Following an exchange of gunfire near the Tarapur Cut bridge, the accused sustained injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital. Police recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple cartridges, linking him to numerous severe offenses, including murder and robbery, in Hathras.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025