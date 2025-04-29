High-Stakes Police Operation Ends in Fatal Encounter

A murder accused carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh has been neutralized in a police operation, according to senior officials. The high-profile encounter underscores law enforcement's efforts to crack down on crime.

The Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, disclosed that Jitendra was fatally shot during a calculated joint operation involving the Mainpuri Police and the Agra unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. The incident transpired on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

Following an exchange of gunfire near the Tarapur Cut bridge, the accused sustained injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital. Police recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple cartridges, linking him to numerous severe offenses, including murder and robbery, in Hathras.

(With inputs from agencies.)