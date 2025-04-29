High-Stakes Police Operation Ends in Fatal Encounter
A murder accused involved in several criminal cases was killed in a police encounter. The operation was conducted by the Mainpuri Police and the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. Following a gunfire exchange, the accused was declared dead at a hospital. Weapons were recovered, and multiple serious charges were noted.
- Country:
- India
A murder accused carrying a bounty of Rs 1 lakh has been neutralized in a police operation, according to senior officials. The high-profile encounter underscores law enforcement's efforts to crack down on crime.
The Director General of Police, Prashant Kumar, disclosed that Jitendra was fatally shot during a calculated joint operation involving the Mainpuri Police and the Agra unit of the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force. The incident transpired on the night between Monday and Tuesday.
Following an exchange of gunfire near the Tarapur Cut bridge, the accused sustained injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the district hospital. Police recovered a motorcycle, a pistol, and multiple cartridges, linking him to numerous severe offenses, including murder and robbery, in Hathras.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Late-Night Escapade Ends in Gunfire at Gurugram Eatery
Illegal Sand Mining Operation Thwarted with Arrests in YEIDA Gunfire Incident
Tension in Paradise: Gunfire Disrupts Peace in Baisaran Valley
Tragedy Strikes Wedding: Two Dead After Village Feud Erupts in Gunfire
Three Arrested Following Air Gunfire at Jammu Wedding