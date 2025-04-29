Left Menu

Zipline Over Terror: Ahmedabad Tourist's Video Captures Jammu-Kashmir Attack

A tourist from Ahmedabad captured a terror attack on video while on a zipline ride in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir. The footage went viral, showing chaos as terrorists targeted people. The tourist and his family managed to escape safely, witnessing the absence of military presence initially.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-04-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 11:00 IST
Zipline Over Terror: Ahmedabad Tourist's Video Captures Jammu-Kashmir Attack
tourist
  • Country:
  • India

An unexpected incident unfolded as a tourist from Ahmedabad, on a zipline ride in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, inadvertently recorded a terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Rishi Bhatt's video swiftly spread online, highlighting the chaos as the attack erupted below him and in the nearby Baisaran Valley.

Bhatt, who was on the excursion with his family, recounted the dramatic sequence. He said the assaults began just as he embarked on his zipline journey. His family safely crossed, but terrors unfolded below as terrorists began firing indiscriminately, targeting people based on their religion.

Among the notable aspects Bhatt shared was the absence of the Indian Army during initial moments; however, they quickly arrived to secure tourists and usher them to safety. Bhatt expressed hope for decisive action against terrorists from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025