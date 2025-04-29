Zipline Over Terror: Ahmedabad Tourist's Video Captures Jammu-Kashmir Attack

An unexpected incident unfolded as a tourist from Ahmedabad, on a zipline ride in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, inadvertently recorded a terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Rishi Bhatt's video swiftly spread online, highlighting the chaos as the attack erupted below him and in the nearby Baisaran Valley.

Bhatt, who was on the excursion with his family, recounted the dramatic sequence. He said the assaults began just as he embarked on his zipline journey. His family safely crossed, but terrors unfolded below as terrorists began firing indiscriminately, targeting people based on their religion.

Among the notable aspects Bhatt shared was the absence of the Indian Army during initial moments; however, they quickly arrived to secure tourists and usher them to safety. Bhatt expressed hope for decisive action against terrorists from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

