Unrest in Ziarat: Discovery of Bullet-Ridden Bodies Sparks Outrage
Seven bullet-ridden bodies were found in the Ziarat district of Balochistan, Pakistan. The discovery led to a protest disrupting highway traffic. Authorities are working to clear the road and are handling the bodies for identification. This incident echoes past issues in the volatile region.
In the troubled region of Balochistan, Pakistan, a grim discovery was made as seven bullet-ridden bodies were found in the Ziarat district on Tuesday. The bodies, recovered from the Chotiar area, were discovered early in the morning, according to Zakaullah Durrani, the deputy commissioner of Ziarat.
The discovery sparked immediate unrest, with a large number of residents gathering at the site and staging a sit-in protest on the Ziarat highway. The protest disrupted traffic flow, causing significant disruptions in the connecting routes between Chotiar and Ziarat, as authorities, including Durrani himself, attempted to negotiate with the protesters to clear the highway.
Such incidents are not uncommon in Balochistan, where mysterious cases of missing persons are frequently under judicial review. The bodies have been transferred to the district headquarters hospital, where post-mortems and identification processes are underway, adding further layers to this unfolding tragedy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
