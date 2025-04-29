Fraudsters Face Heat in Goa: ED Attaches Assets in Land Grab Case
The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 193 crore in a Goa land grab case. Fraudsters sold prime plots using forged documents in the names of deceased individuals. A total of Rs 232.73 crore in assets has been attached. The case involves forgery and money laundering.
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its money laundering investigation in Goa, attaching assets valued at Rs 193 crore. The case involves the illegal sale of prime property using forged documents created in the names of deceased persons.
A provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act was issued to attach 24 properties in Bardez Taluka, including popular spots such as Calangute and Anjuna. The assets' total attachment in the case now stands at Rs 232.73 crore.
The investigation is rooted in an FIR by the Goa police's special investigation team, targeting fraudulent land deals and document forgery. A chargesheet was filed last April in the special PMLA court in Mapusa, Goa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
