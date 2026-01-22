ED's New Move: Fresh Asset Seizure in MUDA Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the money laundering case linked to the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) by attaching assets exceeding Rs 20 crore. The agency's probe has now led to a total asset attachment of Rs 460 crore.

The fresh attachments include ten properties, highlighting alleged illegalities in site allotments by former MUDA officials, such as G T Dinesh Kumar, who was arrested last month. The ED's findings suggest these properties were acquired using illicit funds, routed through a complex layering process.

Despite allegations extending to high-profile individuals, including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family, judicial proceedings have dismissed charges due to insufficient evidence, with the Karnataka High Court and the Justice P N Desai Commission clearing their names.

(With inputs from agencies.)