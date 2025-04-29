Tragic Restaurant Fire in Northeast China: A Sobering Wake-Up Call

A tragic fire engulfed a restaurant in Liaoyang City, Liaoning Province, China, on Tuesday, leading to 22 fatalities and injuring three others, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. The fire erupted at 12:25 p.m. local time, but no cause has been disclosed.

President Xi Jinping described the incident as 'a deeply sobering lesson' and urged local officials to determine the cause rapidly, assist the injured, and ensure accountability, according to state news agency Xinhua. This incident adds to a series of safety challenges China faces, with recent gas leaks resulting in explosions in residential areas.

Last year, gas leaks caused notable explosions, including a restaurant blast in Hebei that killed two and injured 26, and a highrise explosion in Shenzhen that resulted in one fatality. The repeated safety issues spotlight the urgent need for enhanced preventive measures in China's residential and commercial sectors.

