ED Cracks Down: Former Gujarat IAS Officer's Assets Seized in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has announced the attachment of assets worth around Rs 6 crore in connection with a money laundering investigation targeting former Gujarat IAS officer Pradeep Sharma.

The agency issued a provisional order on April 25 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize plots located in Bhuj and Kutch, Gujarat. This order stems from a First Information Report (FIR) by Gujarat Police against Sharma and accomplices, including Sanjay Shah, regarding charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.

Sharma is accused of collaborating with other revenue officials during his tenure as the district collector of Bhuj to illegally allot government land to Shah, who later developed it into residential plots. This act resulted in significant financial losses for the government as claimed by the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)