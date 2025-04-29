Left Menu

Caught at Last: Notorious Criminal Rahul Nabbed by Delhi Police

Delhi Police have apprehended Rahul alias Tinku, a wanted criminal linked to a shooting in Gokalpuri and a 2014 attempted murder. No injuries were reported in the recent incident, but CCTV footage confirmed the attack. Rahul has a long criminal history involving serious charges.

The Delhi Police have successfully arrested Rahul alias Tinku, a notorious criminal tied to a recent shooting in the Gokalpuri area. An official stated that the arrest was made following a tip-off, putting an end to Rahul's flight from justice since early April.

The incident, reported by Sanjeev Sharma, involved an unidentified assailant kicking down Sharma's main gate and firing shots. Although no injuries occurred, Rahul was accused of fomenting the attack due to previous threats.

CCTV evidence corroborated the firing, leading to Rahul's arrest. Further investigation revealed a non-bailable warrant and a criminal record spanning murder to grievous assault against him, confirming his long-standing notoriety in criminal circles.

