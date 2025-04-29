Left Menu

Cardinal Becciu's Conclave Withdrawal Amidst Vatican Scandal

Cardinal Angelo Becciu, previously a high-ranking Vatican official, withdrew from the papal conclave vote after being convicted of embezzlement. Despite recent controversy over his eligibility, he announced his decision, maintaining innocence while obeying late Pope Francis's directive. His trial raised concerns over judicial integrity and highlighted complex financial crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vaticancity | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:27 IST
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a once-influential figure within the Vatican, has decided to step down from participating in the conclave responsible for electing a new pope. This decision comes after his conviction for embezzlement and other financial misconduct in what is being labeled as the "trial of the century."

In the wake of his conviction, Becciu, 76, insisted on his right to vote in the conclave but has now withdrawn his candidacy. His decision appears to be influenced by two letters from Pope Francis, written before his death, suggesting that Becciu should refrain from participating. Despite maintaining his innocence, Becciu emphasized his loyalty to the church and the late pope.

The trial centered around significant investments by the Holy See, exposing a web of financial impropriety allegedly involving Becciu. Throughout, Becciu argued that his actions were in good faith, attributing funds to charitable causes. However, his conviction and subsequent appeal highlight ongoing concerns about the fairness and integrity of the Vatican's judicial processes.

