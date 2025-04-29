Left Menu

Delhi High Court Urges Swift Onboarding to Sahyog Portal

The Delhi High Court has directed online platforms to quickly integrate with the Sahyog portal, aiming to expedite IT Act notices. While most platforms comply, social media platform X expresses opposition, prompting further discussions. Sahyog facilitates rapid response in handling illegal online activities by centralizing requests and data sharing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 18:59 IST
Delhi High Court Urges Swift Onboarding to Sahyog Portal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has called on online platforms to expedite their integration with the Centre's Sahyog portal, designed to streamline the process of issuing notices under the IT Act, 2000. Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma emphasized the necessity for intermediaries to respond swiftly to law enforcement data requests.

Social media platform X has opposed onboarding the portal, prompting the bench to schedule a hearing on the matter for May 28. X argues its cooperation, referencing an ongoing challenge against the Sahyog portal in the Karnataka High Court.

Despite X's opposition, the portal is successfully integrating various entities, including over 1,100 intermediaries and digital asset providers, into an API-integrated system. The government's efforts aim to enhance prompt action against unlawful online information, with ongoing integration monitored by appointed nodal officers across states and union territories.

