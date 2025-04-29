Survivors Recount Harrowing Pahalgam Attack Experience
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) interviewed a Cuttack-based family who survived the Pahalgam attack. The family shared their traumatic experience of witnessing the killing of tourists. Survivors credited their religious faith for saving them and detailed close encounters with terrorists during the April 22 incident.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday documented the account of a family from Cuttack who survived the Pahalgam attack, according to officials.
A three-member team from the NIA engaged with the family of Ranjit Bhol, 69, including his wife Sashi Kumari Nayak, 65, his younger son Sandeep, 35, and daughter-in-law Lelina Subhadarshini, 33. The family was present in Baisaran, Pahalgam, on April 22 during the attack.
The Bhol family has shared with multiple news outlets that they witnessed terrorists kill three tourists in close proximity. This traumatic incident occurred as the family was in Kashmir to celebrate a wedding anniversary. They attributed their survival to divine intervention and shared gripping accounts of their close encounters.
