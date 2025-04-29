Left Menu

Palestinian Medic Freed Amidst Controversial Gaza Incident

Asaad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian medic, was released by Israeli authorities. He had gone missing following an incident in Gaza where 15 humanitarian workers were killed. The Israeli military is reviewing the incident after evidentiary video emerged. Disciplinary actions have been taken against military personnel involved.

Israeli authorities have released Asaad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian emergency responder who disappeared after a deadly incident in Gaza last March. This incident, where 15 humanitarian workers were killed, has been widely condemned internationally.

The workers' bodies were discovered near their damaged vehicles in a shallow grave a week later, as reported by the United Nations and the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Al-Nsasrah was detained by Israeli forces during the humanitarian efforts in the Gaza region.

The Israeli military claimed that the shooting occurred after misidentified vehicles approached suspiciously, a narrative challenged by video evidence showing marked emergency vehicles being attacked. An internal review has led to disciplinary actions against certain military officers.

