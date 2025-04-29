Palestinian Medic Freed Amidst Controversial Gaza Incident

Israeli authorities have released Asaad Al-Nsasrah, a Palestinian emergency responder who disappeared after a deadly incident in Gaza last March. This incident, where 15 humanitarian workers were killed, has been widely condemned internationally.

The workers' bodies were discovered near their damaged vehicles in a shallow grave a week later, as reported by the United Nations and the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS). Al-Nsasrah was detained by Israeli forces during the humanitarian efforts in the Gaza region.

The Israeli military claimed that the shooting occurred after misidentified vehicles approached suspiciously, a narrative challenged by video evidence showing marked emergency vehicles being attacked. An internal review has led to disciplinary actions against certain military officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)