Unequal Treatment in Terror Strikes: COCOMI's Call for Fair Policy
COCOMI, representing Meitei civil groups in Manipur, accused the Indian government of unequal responses to terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir versus the Northeast. While the government is aggressive in Kashmir, they seem lenient in Manipur. The ongoing violence between ethnic groups remains unresolved under President’s rule, worsening local disenchantment.
The Coordination Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) criticized the Indian government for biased responses to terrorist attacks in various regions. While the government aggressively targets terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, it adopts a friendlier approach towards militants in Manipur, according to COCOMI Convenor Athouba Khuraijam.
COCOMI highlights that after terrorists killed 26 tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, India undertook measures against Pakistan, affecting the Indus Waters Treaty. However, regarding northeastern state infiltrations from Myanmar, India's response lacks similar assertiveness, raising concerns of regional bias.
With over 260 deaths since ethnic violence began between Meitei and Kuki communities in May 2023, Khuraijam criticized the President's rule in Manipur as ineffective. The Centre's oversight has not ameliorated the situation, deepening the local population's sense of alienation and disenchantment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
