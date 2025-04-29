Cross-Border Love and Deportation: The Story of Minal Khan
Minal Khan, a Pakistani woman married to a CRPF jawan, faces deportation from India despite urging the government to allow families to stay together. She travels to the Wagah border following India's decision to revoke most Pakistani visas. Khan condemns recent violent attacks, stressing the need for justice.
Minal Khan, a Pakistani woman married to a CRPF jawan, has been deported from Jammu to Pakistan. Accompanied by her husband, Munir Khan, Minal left for the Wagah border amid India's tightening of visa regulations affecting Pakistani nationals.
She married her husband online and has called for the Indian government to differentiate between cross-border families and others, allowing them to stay with their loved ones. Despite her plea, she conceded the gravity of recent violent incidents and advocated for severe punishment for those responsible.
India's recent announcement on revoking all Pakistani visas, except special cases, has been the catalyst for her deportation. Minal Khan's story highlights the personal challenges faced amid geopolitical tensions.
