Cross-Border Love and Deportation: The Story of Minal Khan

Minal Khan, a Pakistani woman married to a CRPF jawan, has been deported from Jammu to Pakistan. Accompanied by her husband, Munir Khan, Minal left for the Wagah border amid India's tightening of visa regulations affecting Pakistani nationals.

She married her husband online and has called for the Indian government to differentiate between cross-border families and others, allowing them to stay with their loved ones. Despite her plea, she conceded the gravity of recent violent incidents and advocated for severe punishment for those responsible.

India's recent announcement on revoking all Pakistani visas, except special cases, has been the catalyst for her deportation. Minal Khan's story highlights the personal challenges faced amid geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)