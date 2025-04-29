IOS SAGAR Strengthens India-Mauritius Ties with a Dynamic Port Visit to Port Louis

Reinforcing the vibrant and enduring bond between India and Mauritius, Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) SAGAR concluded a highly successful and engaging port call at Port Louis, Mauritius, from 26 to 28 April 2025. This visit was a key part of the ship’s ongoing operational deployment in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), reflecting India’s unwavering commitment to maritime security, regional collaboration, and strengthening bilateral relations.

Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

During her stay, the ship’s Commanding Officer paid a courtesy call on the Commandant of the Mauritius Coast Guard. The meeting underscored the shared vision and strong maritime cooperation between India and Mauritius. Discussions focused on enhancing interoperability, increasing joint exercises, and sharing best practices in maritime law enforcement and surveillance.

The port call highlighted the shared maritime heritage of both nations and emphasized the importance of sustained engagements to safeguard common maritime interests, particularly in the critical Indian Ocean shipping lanes.

Professional Exchanges and Facility Visits

Select personnel from IOS SAGAR’s multinational crew undertook comprehensive tours of key training establishments under the Mauritius Police Force (MPF). These included:

Special Mobile Force Squadron: Discussions revolved around coastal security, rapid response mechanisms, and integrated operations.

Maritime Air Squadron: Crew members engaged with Mauritian pilots and aviation personnel, sharing experiences in aerial maritime surveillance and rescue operations.

Coast Guard Training School: Exchange of tactical training techniques, emergency response drills, and seamanship skills were the highlights.

Police Helicopter Squadron: An insightful interaction covering air-sea coordination in search and rescue (SAR) operations took place.

These professional exchanges facilitated cross-learning and paved the way for future collaborative initiatives in maritime safety and security.

Community Engagement and Social Activities

The visit wasn't limited to official engagements. A series of vibrant social activities were organized to foster camaraderie:

A joint yoga session aboard IOS SAGAR brought together MPF personnel and the ship’s multinational crew. The session, aimed at promoting mental and physical wellness, was attended by senior dignitaries, including the Commandant of the National Coast Guard.

A friendly volleyball match between IOS SAGAR’s crew and MPF personnel further strengthened bonds of friendship through spirited sporting competition.

IOS SAGAR opened its decks to local visitors, including members of the Indian diaspora, Mauritian citizens, and government officials. Guided tours showcased the ship’s sophisticated operational systems, navigation technologies, life at sea, and India’s advancements in maritime capabilities.

In an adventurous highlight, a trek to Signal Mountain was organized for the ship's crew and participating multinational personnel, providing an opportunity to experience Mauritius’ natural beauty and forge closer interpersonal bonds.

Operational Collaboration: EEZ Surveillance

Upon departure from Port Louis, IOS SAGAR embarked on a significant operational activity — a joint Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance mission with the Mauritius Coast Guard. This collaborative endeavor aims to enhance maritime domain awareness, counter illicit activities at sea, and reinforce cooperative patrolling mechanisms vital for the security of the Indian Ocean.

Continuing the Voyage: Next Stop – Seychelles

After completing the joint EEZ patrol, IOS SAGAR will continue her voyage towards Port Victoria, Seychelles, further promoting India’s initiative for strengthening partnerships and building capacities across the Indian Ocean Region. This deployment not only enhances operational reach but also serves as a vital diplomatic outreach to foster goodwill, regional stability, and maritime collaboration under India's SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) vision.