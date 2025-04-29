Left Menu

Inconsistent Judicial Decisions Shake Public Trust: A Supreme Court Observation

The Supreme Court highlighted the importance of consistency in judicial decisions, as inconsistent rulings undermine public trust. It criticized a Karnataka High Court judge's decision to quash a case without referencing an earlier differing judgment and stressed the need for judicial propriety.

Updated: 29-04-2025 21:14 IST
  • India

In a noteworthy judgment highlighting the critical need for consistency, the Supreme Court has criticized conflicting judicial decisions, underscoring the erosion of public trust stemming from such inconsistencies.

The case involved a matrimonial matter where varying judgments were issued by different benches of the Karnataka High Court, leading the top court to emphasize that consistency is a hallmark of a responsible judiciary.

Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi observed that these erratic decisions could turn litigation into a 'punter's game' and foster detrimental practices like forum shopping, ultimately undermining the justice system's integrity.

