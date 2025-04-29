Yogi Adityanath Blasts Opposition: Accusations of Divisive Politics Amid Development Milestones

On Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party and its affiliates over their comments regarding the Pahalgam terrorist attack, suggesting their statements mirrored those of Pakistan's spokespeople.

Addressing a public gathering, he cited the April 22 incident, which claimed 26 lives. Adityanath accused SP figures of making statements so egregious they seemed to represent foreign interests over national unity. He specifically called out SP chief Akhilesh Yadav for dismissing the significance of the tragedy.

In addition to the political accusations, Adityanath inaugurated and laid the groundwork for several development projects worth Rs 676 crore. The Chief Minister cited progress, particularly noting 341 initiatives, along with enhancements in waste management, emphasizing that the state is evolving beyond past struggles with disease and lawlessness.

