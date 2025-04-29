Nationwide 'Lights Out' Protest: AIMPLB's Stand Against Waqf Act Amendments

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has called for a nationwide 'lights out' protest to voice opposition to the Waqf (Amendment) Act. On Wednesday, April 30, 2025, from 9 PM to 9:15 PM, citizens are encouraged to turn off their lights as a symbolic act of defiance.

According to AIMPLB spokesperson SQR Ilyas, the Board initiated its movement on April 10 against what it deems discriminatory and constitutionally flawed changes to the Waqf Act. The campaign has seen widespread engagement, with large public gatherings and roundtable discussions taking place across the country.

The protest, temporarily suspended in respect for those lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, seeks to unify the nation against perceived governmental overreach. Ilyas emphasized that while the 'lights out' action might seem symbolic, it embodies a strong statement of solidarity against the amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)