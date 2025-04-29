Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Manufacturing

In a bid to invigorate domestic auto manufacturing, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to sign a new order aimed at offering relief to automakers building vehicles on American soil. The order will alleviate the burden of Trump's own 25% vehicle tariffs, granting crucial time for companies to localize their supply chains.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick revealed that automakers are poised to receive significant credits, up to 15% of the value of U.S.-assembled vehicles. These credits can be used against the value of imported parts, providing a financial cushion for the industry.

Additionally, autos and parts impacted by the 25% Section 232 tariffs will be exempt from other duties, including those on goods from Canada and Mexico, as well as an array of other countries, marking a significant shift in trade policy.

