Omar Abdullah Boosts Summer Preparedness with Proactive Measures

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, reviews readiness for summer, focusing on swift emergency response, departmental coordination, and proactive measures against rising temperatures, water shortages, and power outages. GPS trackers on water tankers to ensure delivery accountability showcase heightened preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-04-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken significant steps to enhance preparedness for the impending summer season across the Jammu division. He emphasized the critical importance of minimizing response times during emergencies.

In a high-level meeting, Abdullah evaluated the readiness level of various departments. He underscored the necessity for staff and equipment to be equipped and prepared to handle weather-related challenges effectively.

Abdullah stressed the need for coordination among all line departments. Additionally, he directed the installation of GPS trackers on water tankers to ensure accountability in service delivery amid rising temperatures and potential heatwaves, water scarcity, and power cuts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

