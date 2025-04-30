Central Government Approves ₹153.36 Crore in Additional Aid for Manipur Hailstorm Relief

In a significant move to bolster disaster relief efforts, a High-Level Committee (HLC) chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah, has approved an additional ₹153.36 crore in Central assistance for the state of Manipur. This aid, sanctioned under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), aims to support the state following the devastating hailstorm events that occurred in 2024.

This fresh allocation underscores the Government of India's unwavering commitment to aiding state governments during times of natural calamities and emergencies, under the strong leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

Terms of the Assistance

The sanctioned amount of ₹153.36 crore will be made available to Manipur after adjusting 50% of the state's opening balance in its State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for the current year. This stipulation ensures a balanced distribution and optimal utilization of existing disaster relief resources.

It is important to note that this additional allocation is over and above the routine releases made to states under the SDRF mechanism, reflecting the seriousness with which the Centre views the challenges faced by disaster-affected regions.

Disaster Relief Funding: A Broader Overview

The Government of India has been proactive in releasing substantial funds to support disaster management across states in recent financial years. A breakdown of the financial assistance is as follows:

Financial Year 2024–25:

₹20,264.40 crore released to 28 states under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) .

₹5,160.76 crore released to 19 states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) .

₹4,984.25 crore disbursed to 19 states from the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF) .

₹719.72 crore allocated to 8 states from the National Disaster Mitigation Fund (NDMF).

These releases have ensured that states had sufficient financial resources at their disposal for relief, rehabilitation, and disaster preparedness activities.

Financial Year 2025–26 (so far):

₹895.60 crore released to 1 state under SDRF.

₹929.633 crore disbursed to 7 states under NDRF.

This early disbursement trend for FY 2025–26 signifies the Centre’s readiness to preemptively address natural calamities as India moves into monsoon and other vulnerable seasons.

Government’s Commitment to Disaster Management

The Central Government’s proactive measures, including swift financial disbursements and adjustments to disaster relief mechanisms, reaffirm its commitment to standing "shoulder to shoulder" with state governments during times of crisis.

Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has consistently emphasized the importance of coordinated disaster response efforts and has led from the front to ensure timely approvals and support. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has highlighted disaster resilience and mitigation as key pillars of national governance.

With these efforts, India aims not only to recover from disasters more efficiently but also to strengthen long-term disaster resilience at both state and national levels.

The approval of ₹153.36 crore for Manipur marks another chapter in India’s evolving disaster response framework. It demonstrates the Union Government’s commitment to ensuring that no state is left alone to face the hardships brought by natural calamities. Manipur’s recovery from the hailstorm disaster is expected to receive a major boost through this timely financial support.