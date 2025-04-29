Security Surge at Piran Kaliyar: 41 Detained in Intensive Police Drive

In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, security measures have been heightened in Uttarakhand, as police executed a rigorous checking drive in Piran Kaliyar, Haridwar. The prominent Muslim pilgrimage site witnessed a significant police presence on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shekhar Chand Suyal, six teams conducted thorough searches across night shelters, slums, and hotels. The crackdown led to the detainment of 41 individuals who failed to provide proper identification, taken to Roshanabad for interrogation.

Additionally, the identities of 547 tenants and domestic workers were confirmed, and numerous challans were issued for rule violations. House owners were urged to verify tenants and other workers, as the police emphasized compliance from thela vendors, hawkers, and mechanics, warning of consequences for non-verification.

