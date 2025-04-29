Left Menu

Security Surge at Piran Kaliyar: 41 Detained in Intensive Police Drive

Following a terror attack in Pahalgam, Uttarakhand police increased security at Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim pilgrimage site in Haridwar. An intensive drive led to the detention of 41 people lacking identity documents. Haridwar police also verified 547 tenants and issued challans against non-compliant hotels and vendors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Haridwar | Updated: 29-04-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 22:20 IST
In response to the recent Pahalgam terror attack, security measures have been heightened in Uttarakhand, as police executed a rigorous checking drive in Piran Kaliyar, Haridwar. The prominent Muslim pilgrimage site witnessed a significant police presence on Tuesday.

Under the leadership of Haridwar Superintendent of Police (Rural) Shekhar Chand Suyal, six teams conducted thorough searches across night shelters, slums, and hotels. The crackdown led to the detainment of 41 individuals who failed to provide proper identification, taken to Roshanabad for interrogation.

Additionally, the identities of 547 tenants and domestic workers were confirmed, and numerous challans were issued for rule violations. House owners were urged to verify tenants and other workers, as the police emphasized compliance from thela vendors, hawkers, and mechanics, warning of consequences for non-verification.

(With inputs from agencies.)

