Crackdown on Drug Network: Major Bust in the City

In a significant breakthrough, the city police have arrested four individuals allegedly involved in a large-scale drug supply network. The operation, which took place on Monday, resulted in the seizure of hydroponic ganja and other drugs worth Rs 1.40 crore.

According to a police statement, the arrests included an inter-state drug supplier from Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and an inter-state drug peddler from Chennai, along with two local peddlers. The operation was based on credible intelligence, highlighting the extensive reach of the drug network.

Investigations revealed a complex chain involving encrypted messaging and payments made through cryptocurrency and hawala channels, with high-quality cannabis sourced from the Darknet's Dread Market. This underscores the sophisticated nature of modern drug supply chains, which transcend state boundaries.

(With inputs from agencies.)