Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Lives in Pune

Two minor college students, Swaraj Dhumal and Roshan Pawar, were tragically killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Pune-Solapur Highway. Returning from a notebook purchase, their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle. Police have commenced an investigation into the unfortunate event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 29-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 23:51 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Lives in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, two minor college students lost their lives on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The accident occurred near Daund in Pune district, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The collision took place around 8:30 PM on April 27. The victims, identified as Swaraj Dhumal and Roshan Pawar, both 17, were returning home after buying notebooks when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved and understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the local community, with calls for increased road safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers' AI literacy found crucial in enhancing student creativity

Explainable AI breakthrough enhances traffic accident severity predictions

AI revolutionizes 2D mammography, achieves superior accuracy and screening efficiency

Clinicians and patients endorse wearable tech for real-world rehab progress tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025