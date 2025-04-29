Tragedy Strikes: Unidentified Vehicle Claims Lives in Pune

In a tragic hit-and-run incident, two minor college students lost their lives on the Pune-Solapur Highway. The accident occurred near Daund in Pune district, as confirmed by local police authorities.

The collision took place around 8:30 PM on April 27. The victims, identified as Swaraj Dhumal and Roshan Pawar, both 17, were returning home after buying notebooks when their motorcycle was struck by an unidentified vehicle.

The police have launched an investigation to identify the vehicle involved and understand the circumstances leading to this unfortunate event. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the local community, with calls for increased road safety measures.

