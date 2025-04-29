Jammu and Kashmir Reshuffle: Nasrool Hilal Appointed CEO Amidst Tensions
The Jammu and Kashmir government has transferred 96 officers, appointing Nasrool Hilal as CEO of the Tourism Development Authority in Pahalgam. This decision comes in response to a terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives. The reshuffle includes special, additional, deputy, and junior scale officers.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfer of 96 administrative officers, including the appointment of Nasrool Hilal as the Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authority in Pahalgam.
This reshuffle follows a tragic terrorist attack in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Filling the CEO vacancy was a government priority in the aftermath of the incident.
The transferred officials include two special secretaries, ten additional secretaries, and a combination of deputy secretaries and junior scale officers as the government seeks to strengthen its administration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
France Battles Rising Drug Crime: Terrorist Attacks on Prisons Surge
Telangana Unites in Crisis: Support Helpline and Swift Action Amid Pahalgam Attack
Kashmir Unites in Grief: Pahalgam Attack Sparks Protest and Mourning
Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack, Vow Strong Retaliation
Mirza Blames Pakistan Army for Pahalgam Terror Attack