Jammu and Kashmir Reshuffle: Nasrool Hilal Appointed CEO Amidst Tensions

The Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered the transfer of 96 administrative officers, including the appointment of Nasrool Hilal as the Chief Executive Officer of the Tourism Development Authority in Pahalgam.

This reshuffle follows a tragic terrorist attack in Baisaran, a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people. Filling the CEO vacancy was a government priority in the aftermath of the incident.

The transferred officials include two special secretaries, ten additional secretaries, and a combination of deputy secretaries and junior scale officers as the government seeks to strengthen its administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)