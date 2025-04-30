Diplomatic Cyber Espionage: US Embassy Reveals Breach
The US embassy in Guatemala discovered a security breach in Guatemala's Foreign Ministry computer system, attributed to espionage groups from China. The findings came after a collaborative security review involving the US Southern Command and Guatemalan officials. Guatemala did not comment immediately on the revelation.
The United States embassy in Guatemala has uncovered a cyber security breach involving the Central American nation's Foreign Ministry computer system. The attack is believed to be orchestrated by China-based espionage groups.
This discovery emerged following a comprehensive safety review conducted in partnership with the Guatemalan government and the U.S. Southern Command.
Guatemala's government has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations of foreign cyber intrusion.
