Diplomatic Cyber Espionage: US Embassy Reveals Breach

The US embassy in Guatemala discovered a security breach in Guatemala's Foreign Ministry computer system, attributed to espionage groups from China. The findings came after a collaborative security review involving the US Southern Command and Guatemalan officials. Guatemala did not comment immediately on the revelation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 00:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 00:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States embassy in Guatemala has uncovered a cyber security breach involving the Central American nation's Foreign Ministry computer system. The attack is believed to be orchestrated by China-based espionage groups.

This discovery emerged following a comprehensive safety review conducted in partnership with the Guatemalan government and the U.S. Southern Command.

Guatemala's government has yet to issue a statement in response to the allegations of foreign cyber intrusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

