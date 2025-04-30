Left Menu

Democratic States Challenge Trump's AmeriCorps Cutback

Twenty-four Democratic-led states have filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration for drastically reducing AmeriCorps' workforce and cancelling grants. The states argue Trump lacks the constitutional authority to make these cuts, which threaten community service programs funded by the agency.

Twenty-four Democratic-led states, along with the District of Columbia, have launched a legal challenge against the Trump administration, accusing it of effectively dismantling AmeriCorps by halting grants and slashing 85% of the federal agency's workforce.

Filed in federal court in Baltimore, the lawsuit argues that President Trump has overstepped his constitutional authority by attempting to dismantle AmeriCorps, an agency established by Congress to support national service and volunteering. Spearheaded by the Department of Government Efficiency, the proposed cuts are part of a broader initiative to reduce government spending.

With a budget of around $1 billion, AmeriCorps funds essential community programs across the nation. Critics, including California Attorney General Rob Bonta, fear the cuts will undermine services crucial to education, disaster response, and conservation efforts. The White House has yet to comment on the ongoing lawsuit.

