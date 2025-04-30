Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in South China Sea Amid Naval Patrols

China's navy patrolled the South China Sea on Tuesday, accusing the Philippines of creating disturbances by conducting joint patrols with other nations. The situation intensifies as over 14,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers engage in joint exercises, which China labels as provocative. The Southern Theatre Command asserts routine patrols are maintaining regional peace.

In a continued assertion of its territorial claims, China's navy conducted a patrol in the South China Sea on Tuesday, accusing the Philippines of stirring disturbances by engaging in joint patrols with other countries. This move comes amid a tense stand-off between the two nations, as each seeks to solidify its sovereignty over the disputed waters.

Heightening the regional tension, more than 14,000 Filipino and U.S. soldiers are currently participating in extensive joint military exercises. These exercises, running from April 21 through May 9, are described as a "full battle test" addressing common security threats. However, China has labeled these drills as provocative.

The Southern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army stated that their forces carried out "routine" patrols on the same day, though they did not specify the exact location. The command accused the Philippines of maritime provocations and noted the continuous vigilance of its naval and air forces to protect China's territorial sovereignty, while safeguarding peace and stability in the region. The Philippine Embassy in Beijing has yet to comment on these developments.

