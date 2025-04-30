New Mexico Defense Zone: Legal Tensions at the U.S. Border

Immigrants detained in southern New Mexico now face unprecedented legal charges of violating a national defense area, following the U.S. Army's oversight over a 170-mile border stretch, coordinated with immigration authorities.

On Monday, federal prosecutors issued new charges against those detained, emphasizing a fortified stance on the border's national defense status, closely aligned with U.S. Army Garrison Fort Huachuca in Arizona. The military's increased deployment skirts federal law limiting domestic troop law enforcement roles.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth showcased the zone's strategic shift, affirming Border Patrol and military collaboration against border incursions. The ACLU expressed constitutional concerns, highlighting the blurred lines between military engagement and civil policing.

