Japan's High-Stakes Tariff Talks: A Race Against Economic Loss

Japan's chief trade negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, expressed urgency in tariff negotiations with the United States, as Japanese automakers endure mounting losses.

One unnamed automaker claims its losses average $1 million per hour, exemplifying the economic pressure that a 25% tariff on auto exports has created.

Akazawa emphasized the necessity for quick, steady progress, acknowledging that no Japanese company can withstand such heavy tariffs indefinitely.

