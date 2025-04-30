Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Veteran Journalist Johnny Dayang's Legacy

The Philippines mourns the loss of veteran journalist Johnny Dayang, who was tragically killed in his home. The Presidential Task Force on Media Security is investigating the heinous act. Dayang was a significant figure in Philippine journalism, with his contributions enriching the country's democratic discourse.

The recent murder of celebrated Filipino journalist Juan "Johnny" Dayang has been declared a "heinous act" by the Philippines' Presidential Task Force on Media Security, which announced an ongoing investigation on Wednesday.

Dayang, 89, who was president emeritus of the Publishers Association of the Philippines Inc, was shot at his residence in Aklan province on Tuesday night. He tragically died on the way to the hospital.

The media community mourns the loss of Dayang, a pillar of journalism in the country. With over 200 journalists killed since 1986, including a massacre of 32 in 2009, the Philippines remains one of the most perilous places for media professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

