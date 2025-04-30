Tensions Escalate: India-Pakistan Face-Off Over Kashmir Attack

In a significant escalation of tensions, Pakistan on Wednesday accused India of planning imminent military action following a fatal assault on tourists in Indian Kashmir. The April 22 incident saw attackers segregate and target Hindu tourists, resulting in 26 fatalities.

India has labeled the perpetrators, including two Pakistani nationals, as terrorists, allegedly waging a violent campaign in predominantly Muslim Kashmir. Pakistan, however, denies involvement and calls for an impartial investigation. Diplomatic actions have ensued, with India suspending the Indus Waters Treaty and Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian flights.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has emphasized the importance of restraint, warning against a confrontation with potentially grave outcomes. Similarly, the United States has encouraged both nations to de-escalate, underscoring the precarious nature of the situation as military exchanges continue along the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)