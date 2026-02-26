Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI Safeguards in Military Use

The Pentagon has tasked defense contractors with evaluating their dependency on Anthropic's AI products, amid ongoing tensions regarding the company's refusal to relax usage restrictions for military applications.

In a recent meeting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei that failure to comply could result in the Pentagon designating Anthropic as a supply-chain risk or invoking legal measures to enforce changes.

With the deadline approaching, the Department of Defense remains firm in its stance, urging major contractors like Lockheed Martin to consider potential impacts, while Anthropic's positions appear steadfast at this time.