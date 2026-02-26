Left Menu

Pentagon Pressures Anthropic Over AI Safeguards in Military Use

The Pentagon is pressuring defense contractors to assess their reliance on Anthropic amid a dispute over AI safeguards. The Department of Defense wants Anthropic to loosen its AI usage restrictions for military purposes, threatening action if compliance is not met by the deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2026 06:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 06:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Pentagon has tasked defense contractors with evaluating their dependency on Anthropic's AI products, amid ongoing tensions regarding the company's refusal to relax usage restrictions for military applications.

In a recent meeting, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei that failure to comply could result in the Pentagon designating Anthropic as a supply-chain risk or invoking legal measures to enforce changes.

With the deadline approaching, the Department of Defense remains firm in its stance, urging major contractors like Lockheed Martin to consider potential impacts, while Anthropic's positions appear steadfast at this time.

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

