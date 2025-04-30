North Korea's Stealth Role: Troops and Tech in Ukraine Conflict

In a surprising development, North Korean troops have been actively participating in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in significant casualties on the battleground. According to South Korean lawmakers, who have been briefed by the National Intelligence Service, approximately 600 North Korean soldiers have died from a total deployment of 15,000 troops.

The participation of these North Korean forces has reportedly led to a noticeable improvement in combat capabilities as they adapt to modern weaponry, such as drones. In exchange for North Korea's military support, Pyongyang allegedly received technical assistance from Moscow, advancing their abilities in areas like spy satellite technology.

This collaboration not only enhances North Korea's military prowess but also strengthens political and economic ties between the two isolated nations. Meanwhile, international sanctions remain a concern as North Korea continues to deploy workers to Russia, aiming to bolster its hard currency reserves against U.N. policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)