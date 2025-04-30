Left Menu

Plumbex India 2025: Innovating Water and Sanitation for a Sustainable Future

Plumbex India 2025, held in New Delhi, attracted over 8,150 visitors and 125 exhibitors. It spotlighted innovative solutions in water management and gender inclusivity in plumbing. The expo featured discussions on AI-driven water efficiency and announced Plumbex 2026, emphasizing grassroots innovation and global partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 11:30 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 11:30 IST
Plumbex India 2025: Innovating Water and Sanitation for a Sustainable Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, April 29, 2025 — The Plumbex India 2025 exhibition wrapped up successfully at Bharat Mandapam, drawing more than 8,150 visitors and over 125 exhibitors to the capital city. The event was organized by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) and received backing from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AMRUT 2.0 Mission.

The exhibition aimed to foster innovation and collaboration within the water, sanitation, and plumbing sectors. Highlights of the event included symposiums titled "Plumbing Entrepreneurship: Towards Viksit Bharat @2047" and "Pink to Blue – Women in Plumbing," which focused on youth empowerment, gender inclusivity, and entrepreneurial solutions to pressing water challenges. Discussions underscored the importance of startups, skill development, and mentorship in advancing India's water security goals.

Sh. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of IPA, praised the event, stating, "Plumbex India 2025 is a testament to India's dedication to resolving water scarcity issues." He announced Plumbex 2026, scheduled at BIEC, with a focus on decentralized water systems and climate-resilient strategies. The next edition aims to amplify grassroots innovations and global collaborations to address evolving water challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025