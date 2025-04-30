Plumbex India 2025: Innovating Water and Sanitation for a Sustainable Future

New Delhi, April 29, 2025 — The Plumbex India 2025 exhibition wrapped up successfully at Bharat Mandapam, drawing more than 8,150 visitors and over 125 exhibitors to the capital city. The event was organized by the Indian Plumbing Association (IPA) and received backing from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and AMRUT 2.0 Mission.

The exhibition aimed to foster innovation and collaboration within the water, sanitation, and plumbing sectors. Highlights of the event included symposiums titled "Plumbing Entrepreneurship: Towards Viksit Bharat @2047" and "Pink to Blue – Women in Plumbing," which focused on youth empowerment, gender inclusivity, and entrepreneurial solutions to pressing water challenges. Discussions underscored the importance of startups, skill development, and mentorship in advancing India's water security goals.

Sh. Gurmit Singh Arora, National President of IPA, praised the event, stating, "Plumbex India 2025 is a testament to India's dedication to resolving water scarcity issues." He announced Plumbex 2026, scheduled at BIEC, with a focus on decentralized water systems and climate-resilient strategies. The next edition aims to amplify grassroots innovations and global collaborations to address evolving water challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)