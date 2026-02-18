Mohan Bhagwat Urges India to Lead with Sustainable Solutions
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat criticizes Western nations for spreading fundamentalism and emphasizes India's potential to provide global solutions. He highlights the importance of research, accessible education, and environmental responsibility, advocating for a restrained lifestyle. Bhagwat underscores the RSS's mission of national unity and prosperity.
- Country:
- India
Addressing a gathering at Lucknow University, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized the US and China for their alleged approach of eliminating obstacles and emphasized India's significant role in addressing global challenges.
Bhagwat underscored the importance of research in nation-building, urging it be conducted with excellence and authenticity. He also emphasized that education and health must remain accessible to all, critiquing Western influence on India's systems.
The RSS chief further advocated for environmental responsibility and sustainable lifestyles, calling for unity and a focus on national prosperity rather than individual gains. His speeches reiterated the mission of the RSS as a unifying force for society.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Vigilante Mob Assaults Research Scholar Amid False Child Lifting Accusations
Maharashtra government cancels five per cent quota for Muslims in jobs and education: Officials.
Pioneering the Future: Integrating Drone Technology in Engineering Education
Delhi's Smart Schools: Revolutionizing Education with AI
Revolutionizing Education: Punjab's Teacher Fest Sparks Innovation