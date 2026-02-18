Mohan Bhagwat Urges India to Lead with Sustainable Solutions

Addressing a gathering at Lucknow University, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat criticized the US and China for their alleged approach of eliminating obstacles and emphasized India's significant role in addressing global challenges.

Bhagwat underscored the importance of research in nation-building, urging it be conducted with excellence and authenticity. He also emphasized that education and health must remain accessible to all, critiquing Western influence on India's systems.

The RSS chief further advocated for environmental responsibility and sustainable lifestyles, calling for unity and a focus on national prosperity rather than individual gains. His speeches reiterated the mission of the RSS as a unifying force for society.

(With inputs from agencies.)