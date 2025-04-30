Left Menu

Betrayal and Bullet: Nephew's Deadly Affair Exposed

A man was shot dead by his nephew after discovering the latter’s five-year affair with his wife. The act was allegedly a conspiracy involving the wife and executed with aid from the nephew's friend. Police arrested the suspects after a brief encounter, seizing weapons and the victim's belongings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:49 IST
  • India

In a shocking twist of betrayal and violence, a man was allegedly murdered by his nephew over a five-year illicit affair with his wife, law enforcement stated on Wednesday.

The plot, reportedly involving the wife, was carried out with the nephew's associate. Police detained both suspects following a confrontation, recovering firearms and crucial evidence.

Authorities confirmed the victim, 35-year-old Farooq, was taken out on a motorcycle before being shot. The crime unraveled after a complaint led to an intense police pursuit and the suspects' eventual capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

