Betrayal and Bullet: Nephew's Deadly Affair Exposed

In a shocking twist of betrayal and violence, a man was allegedly murdered by his nephew over a five-year illicit affair with his wife, law enforcement stated on Wednesday.

The plot, reportedly involving the wife, was carried out with the nephew's associate. Police detained both suspects following a confrontation, recovering firearms and crucial evidence.

Authorities confirmed the victim, 35-year-old Farooq, was taken out on a motorcycle before being shot. The crime unraveled after a complaint led to an intense police pursuit and the suspects' eventual capture.

