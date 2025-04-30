Betrayal and Bullet: Nephew's Deadly Affair Exposed
A man was shot dead by his nephew after discovering the latter’s five-year affair with his wife. The act was allegedly a conspiracy involving the wife and executed with aid from the nephew's friend. Police arrested the suspects after a brief encounter, seizing weapons and the victim's belongings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bijnor(Up) | Updated: 30-04-2025 12:49 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 12:49 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking twist of betrayal and violence, a man was allegedly murdered by his nephew over a five-year illicit affair with his wife, law enforcement stated on Wednesday.
The plot, reportedly involving the wife, was carried out with the nephew's associate. Police detained both suspects following a confrontation, recovering firearms and crucial evidence.
Authorities confirmed the victim, 35-year-old Farooq, was taken out on a motorcycle before being shot. The crime unraveled after a complaint led to an intense police pursuit and the suspects' eventual capture.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New Zealand Sees Drop in Violent Crime as Govt Tracks Ahead of 2029 Goal
Chinese Police Accuse NSA of Cyber Espionage During Asian Winter Games
Caste Dispute at Temple: Dalit Groom Prays Under Police Watch
Intensified Manhunt: Indian Army and Police Collaborate in Poonch Operation
Cambodia's Action on Cross-Border Crime