Iran Executes Alleged Spy Amidst Tense Nuclear Talks

On Wednesday, Iran executed a man convicted of espionage for Israel, marking a pivotal point during critical nuclear discussions with the U.S.

According to state media, Mohsen Langarneshin was accused of facilitating Israeli intelligence operations, significantly impacting Iran's national security by aiding Mossad in acts of sabotage.

This execution aligns with long-standing tensions between Iran and Israel, as accusations of espionage disrupt ongoing efforts toward a nuclear agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)