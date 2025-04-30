Philippines and New Zealand Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid China's Rising Assertiveness

The Philippines and New Zealand are bolstering their defense alliance amid increasing tensions in the South China Sea, where China's actions have been deemed 'aggressive' by Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

At a joint press conference, Teodoro, alongside New Zealand's Defense Secretary Judith Collins, emphasized the need for resilience and deterrence to maintain peace in the region. Collins described the strategic environment as increasingly 'deteriorating.'

In a significant move, both nations signed a landmark troop agreement on Wednesday, paving the way for expanded military cooperation to address mutual security concerns within the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)