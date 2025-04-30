Left Menu

Philippines and New Zealand Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid China's Rising Assertiveness

The Philippines and New Zealand are enhancing their defense cooperation in response to China's assertive actions in the South China Sea. Defense Secretaries Gilberto Teodoro and Judith Collins discussed resilience and deterrence, highlighting shared security concerns in the Indo-Pacific and signing a landmark troop agreement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manila | Updated: 30-04-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 13:28 IST
Philippines and New Zealand Forge Stronger Defense Ties Amid China's Rising Assertiveness
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Philippines

The Philippines and New Zealand are bolstering their defense alliance amid increasing tensions in the South China Sea, where China's actions have been deemed 'aggressive' by Philippines' Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro.

At a joint press conference, Teodoro, alongside New Zealand's Defense Secretary Judith Collins, emphasized the need for resilience and deterrence to maintain peace in the region. Collins described the strategic environment as increasingly 'deteriorating.'

In a significant move, both nations signed a landmark troop agreement on Wednesday, paving the way for expanded military cooperation to address mutual security concerns within the Indo-Pacific.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025