Tragic Conflict Erupts Over Village Pathway Dispute

A deadly clash over a village pathway dispute in Bhikanpur left one man dead and three injured. The confrontation occurred between Subhash Yadav and Sahab Singh Yadav, resulting in gunfire. Police have increased presence to restore order, while an FIR is set to be filed.

Updated: 30-04-2025 14:09 IST
  • India

An intense confrontation occurred on Wednesday morning in Bhikanpur, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The clash arose over a village access path dispute, quickly escalating into violence.

The incident involved Subhash Yadav and the late Sahab Singh Yadav, sparking a conflict that resulted in gunfire. Sahab Singh Yadav, aged 50, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Shreeshchandra, have bolstered security in the area to ensure law and order. An FIR is imminent, based on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

