Tragic Conflict Erupts Over Village Pathway Dispute

An intense confrontation occurred on Wednesday morning in Bhikanpur, resulting in one fatality and three injuries. The clash arose over a village access path dispute, quickly escalating into violence.

The incident involved Subhash Yadav and the late Sahab Singh Yadav, sparking a conflict that resulted in gunfire. Sahab Singh Yadav, aged 50, succumbed to his injuries on the spot. His body has been dispatched for a post-mortem examination.

Authorities, led by Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Shreeshchandra, have bolstered security in the area to ensure law and order. An FIR is imminent, based on the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)