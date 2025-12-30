Samajwadi Leader's Miraculous Escape: Gunfire in Gulriha

In a dramatic turn of events in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party leader Amarendra Nishad narrowly escaped an attempt on his life. The incident, involving a shot fired by a relative, unfolded near Nishad's residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged at the Gulriha police station, the assailant, identified as Nishad's elder uncle's son, allegedly fired with the intent to kill. Fortunately, the bullet merely grazed his chest, leaving Nishad unharmed.

Amarendra Nishad, a known political figure who has contested for the Pipraich assembly seat under the Samajwadi Party banner, has a legacy deeply rooted in politics. His late father, a minister during the BSP regime, and his mother, a former MLA, paved his way into the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)