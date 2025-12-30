Left Menu

Samajwadi Leader's Miraculous Escape: Gunfire in Gulriha

Samajwadi Party leader Amarendra Nishad survived an attempted shooting by a relative in Gulriha. The incident, reported at the local police station, involved Nishad's cousin allegedly firing with intent to kill. Police are investigating, and legal action will follow. Nishad, a political figure in Gorakhpur, previously contested elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 30-12-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 22:56 IST
Samajwadi Leader's Miraculous Escape: Gunfire in Gulriha
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events in Gorakhpur, Samajwadi Party leader Amarendra Nishad narrowly escaped an attempt on his life. The incident, involving a shot fired by a relative, unfolded near Nishad's residence on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the complaint lodged at the Gulriha police station, the assailant, identified as Nishad's elder uncle's son, allegedly fired with the intent to kill. Fortunately, the bullet merely grazed his chest, leaving Nishad unharmed.

Amarendra Nishad, a known political figure who has contested for the Pipraich assembly seat under the Samajwadi Party banner, has a legacy deeply rooted in politics. His late father, a minister during the BSP regime, and his mother, a former MLA, paved his way into the political arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Government to Investigate Alleged Labour Department Scandal

Haryana Government to Investigate Alleged Labour Department Scandal

 India
2
Man, wife, their two children killed as motorcycle crashes into stationary truck in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni: Police.

Man, wife, their two children killed as motorcycle crashes into stationary t...

 India
3
Moscow's New Year's Drone Defense

Moscow's New Year's Drone Defense

 Global
4
Rajasthan's Crackdown on Corruption: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

Rajasthan's Crackdown on Corruption: A Zero-Tolerance Approach

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026