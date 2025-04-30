Tragic Shooting in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead

Three individuals of Indian origin were discovered dead following a shooting in Newcastle, Washington, as reported by local media.

The incident, occurring on April 24, involved Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, Shwetha Panyam, 41, and Dhruva Kikkeri, 14. The deaths of Shwetha and Dhruva were classified as homicides, while Harshavardhana's death was ruled a suicide.

Reports suggest that Harshavardhana and Shwetha co-owned the India-based AI tech firm Holoworld. The King County sheriff's office is investigating, seeking answers to this tragedy while withholding comments on suspected motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)