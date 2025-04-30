Left Menu

Tragic Shooting in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead

Three Indian-origin individuals, Harshavardhana Kikkeri, Shwetha Panyam, and Dhruva Kikkeri, were found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Newcastle, Washington. Harshavardhana reportedly founded the AI tech company Holoworld with Shwetha. Authorities are investigating, with the sheriff's office withholding details on motive or relationships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:16 IST
Tragic Shooting in Newcastle: Indian-Origin Family Found Dead
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three individuals of Indian origin were discovered dead following a shooting in Newcastle, Washington, as reported by local media.

The incident, occurring on April 24, involved Harshavardhana Kikkeri, 44, Shwetha Panyam, 41, and Dhruva Kikkeri, 14. The deaths of Shwetha and Dhruva were classified as homicides, while Harshavardhana's death was ruled a suicide.

Reports suggest that Harshavardhana and Shwetha co-owned the India-based AI tech firm Holoworld. The King County sheriff's office is investigating, seeking answers to this tragedy while withholding comments on suspected motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025