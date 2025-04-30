Left Menu

Revamp of National Security Advisory Board Amid Tensions

The Indian government has revamped the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), appointing new members amid rising tensions due to the Pahalgam terror attack's cross-border links. Former R&AW chief Alok Joshi is the new chairman, joined by military and diplomatic experts to strengthen the advisory body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:42 IST
Revamp of National Security Advisory Board Amid Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has undertaken a significant restructuring of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), a strategic move prompted by rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Reports suggest this revamp aims to enhance national security readiness amid growing international concerns.

In a notable appointment, former R&AW chief Alok Joshi has been named the new chairman of NSAB. This advisory body plays a crucial role in providing strategic and security inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat, an initiative underscored by the current geopolitical climate.

The revamped board features prominent figures such as former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen A K Singh, and retired Rear Admiral Monty Khanna. Additionally, the board now includes former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma and retired IPS officer Rajiv Ranjan Verma, enhancing its expertise and capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025