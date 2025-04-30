Revamp of National Security Advisory Board Amid Tensions

The Indian government has undertaken a significant restructuring of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), a strategic move prompted by rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. Reports suggest this revamp aims to enhance national security readiness amid growing international concerns.

In a notable appointment, former R&AW chief Alok Joshi has been named the new chairman of NSAB. This advisory body plays a crucial role in providing strategic and security inputs to the National Security Council Secretariat, an initiative underscored by the current geopolitical climate.

The revamped board features prominent figures such as former Western Air Commander Air Marshal PM Sinha, former Southern Army Commander Lt Gen A K Singh, and retired Rear Admiral Monty Khanna. Additionally, the board now includes former diplomat B Venkatesh Varma and retired IPS officer Rajiv Ranjan Verma, enhancing its expertise and capability.

(With inputs from agencies.)