Teen Arrested in Deadly Uppsala Hair Salon Shooting

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting at a hair salon in Uppsala, Sweden, which resulted in three fatalities. The 16-year-old suspect was detained under the highest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system, according to prosecutors.

The incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with preparations for Walpurgis Night, a major holiday in the university town located just north of Stockholm. Law enforcement has initiated a comprehensive investigation, involving door-to-door inquiries and witness interviews, to piece together the events surrounding the attack.

While police have yet to confirm a motive, they are exploring a possible connection to gang activity, a persistent issue in Sweden characterized by increasing gun violence over the past decade. Authorities emphasize that the shooting appears to be an isolated event, separate from the expected festivities.

