Left Menu

Teen Arrested in Deadly Uppsala Hair Salon Shooting

A 16-year-old was detained in Uppsala, Sweden, for allegedly killing three people at a hair salon. Police continue to investigate potential links to gang violence as the city prepares for its traditional Walpurgis Night celebrations. The incident is considered isolated despite ongoing gun violence issues in Sweden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-04-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 14:50 IST
Teen Arrested in Deadly Uppsala Hair Salon Shooting
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A teenager has been taken into custody following a deadly shooting at a hair salon in Uppsala, Sweden, which resulted in three fatalities. The 16-year-old suspect was detained under the highest level of suspicion in the Swedish legal system, according to prosecutors.

The incident occurred late Tuesday afternoon, coinciding with preparations for Walpurgis Night, a major holiday in the university town located just north of Stockholm. Law enforcement has initiated a comprehensive investigation, involving door-to-door inquiries and witness interviews, to piece together the events surrounding the attack.

While police have yet to confirm a motive, they are exploring a possible connection to gang activity, a persistent issue in Sweden characterized by increasing gun violence over the past decade. Authorities emphasize that the shooting appears to be an isolated event, separate from the expected festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

When Walking Becomes a Battle: Mobility Challenges in Dhaka and Nairobi's Informal Cities

Organized Crime and Economic Stagnation: A New Crossroads for Latin America’s Future

Fueling the Future: How Artificial Intelligence Could Overwhelm Global Energy Systems

The Urgent Need for National Health Technology Assessment to Transform Lebanon’s Healthcare

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025