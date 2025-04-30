Corruption Controversy: AAP Leaders Face Charges Over Classroom Construction Scam

The Delhi government's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has officially filed a corruption case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain. The case revolves around alleged financial misconduct in the construction of 12,748 classrooms under the Kejriwal-led government. The project's cost inflated to approximately Rs 2,000 crore, with classrooms reportedly constructed at Rs 24.86 lakh each—five times the usual expense. Contracts were allegedly given to contractors with ties to AAP during the period when Sisodia and Jain served in pivotal ministerial roles.

The AAP has claimed that the charges are politically motivated, aimed at intimidating the leaders recently assigned to oversee the Punjab party unit. AAP's national media in-charge, Anurag Dhanda, criticized the BJP for allegedly targeting AAP leaders, suggesting frivolous future charges against Sisodia. Meanwhile, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva urged a probe into Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's involvement in the alleged scam.

The ACB has highlighted serious financial irregularities and deviations from the sanctioned project costs, with much work not completed on time. Despite the tender amount initially set at Rs 860.63 crore, costs escalated significantly, allegedly without following due procurement processes. Investigations continue to identify all parties involved, including government officials and contractors.

(With inputs from agencies.)