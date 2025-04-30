New Era in Freight Movement: Nagpur’s Multi Modal Logistics Park Begins Operations

In a major stride towards revolutionizing India’s freight and transport infrastructure under the ambitious PM Gati Shakti initiative, the Multi Modal Logistics Park (MMLP) at Sindi, near Wardha in Maharashtra, has officially commenced its commercial operations. This milestone is a part of the larger national plan to integrate transport networks and streamline the movement of goods, people, and services through seamless multimodal connectivity.

The park, located strategically near Nagpur—often referred to as the logistics hub of India—is expected to be a game-changer in ensuring efficient, cost-effective, and faster freight movement across the country. The initiative falls under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the active guidance of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari.

First Milestone: Inaugural Rake Delivered

On April 28, 2025, MMLP Nagpur welcomed its first commercial rake—carrying 123 Maruti Suzuki cars from Farukhnagar in Haryana. This marks the beginning of a new chapter in India’s integrated freight ecosystem, enabling modal shift from road to rail and boosting economic efficiency.

Project Overview: Structure and Investment

The MMLP is being developed by the National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a 100% owned subsidiary of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). NHLML has partnered with a private developer for building the park on 150 acres of land in three development phases under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The total estimated investment is Rs. 673 crore over a concession period of 45 years. Phase-I alone is set to be developed with an initial investment of Rs. 137 crore.

To ensure smooth governance and infrastructure development, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) named Maharashtra MMLP Pvt. Ltd. has been established jointly by NHLML and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA). This SPV is tasked with providing essential utilities such as external road and rail connectivity, power and water supply, and land development.

Facilities to Enhance Logistics Efficiency

The logistics park is envisioned as a comprehensive facility equipped with modern infrastructure and services that are critical for India’s logistics transformation. Key components include:

Warehouses and Cold Storage Units : For safe and efficient storage of perishable and non-perishable goods.

Intermodal Transfer Terminals : For easy transitions between road, rail, and potentially air freight in the future.

Container and Bulk Cargo Terminals : To handle a variety of freight categories.

Value Added Services (VAS) : Including aggregation/desegregation zones, grading, sorting, and bonded warehouse facilities.

Customs and Administrative Offices : To streamline regulatory processes on-site.

Support Infrastructure: Truck terminals, offices for freight forwarders, and transporter support.

Strategic and Economic Significance

Situated in central India, Nagpur has always held a geographical advantage. The MMLP leverages this positioning to serve not only Maharashtra but also the wider central, northern, and southern corridors of the country.

The development of MMLP Nagpur is anticipated to:

Lower freight transportation costs and reduce transit time.

Promote intermodal transport which is more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable.

Improve cargo tracking and traceability.

Support warehousing and logistics services with international standards.

Facilitate faster movement of goods, thereby improving supply chain resilience.

Job Creation and Regional Development

Apart from strengthening the national freight corridor, the logistics park is poised to be a major economic driver for the Vidarbha region. The project is expected to generate substantial direct and indirect employment opportunities, boosting livelihoods and ancillary industries such as packaging, transportation, food processing, and equipment maintenance.

Looking Ahead: A Model for Future MMLPs

Nagpur’s MMLP serves as a flagship example under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, which envisions setting up 35 such parks across the country. The success of this facility is expected to influence the rollout of similar hubs in other strategic locations, reinforcing India’s ambition to become a global logistics powerhouse.

With commercial operations now live, MMLP Nagpur symbolizes the seamless fusion of infrastructure, policy, and public-private collaboration aimed at making India’s logistics sector more competitive and agile in the global market.