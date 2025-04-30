Left Menu

CBI's Operation Hawk Nets Online Predators

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two men in India accused of intimidating girls in the US to share obscene images and videos. This operation, dubbed 'Operation Hawk', began in January, leading to the arrest of suspects in Mangalore and Delhi, along with the discovery of incriminating digital material.

Updated: 30-04-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 16:59 IST
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) made significant strides in international cybercrime control by apprehending two individuals accused of coercing girls in the United States into providing explicit imagery via online platforms. These arrests mark a pivotal moment in 'Operation Hawk', initiated back in January.

Acting on intelligence from US agencies, the CBI's International Operations Division detained Sheikh Muizz Ahmed from Mangalore and Mukul Saini from Delhi. Both arrests are tied to separate cases involving crimes governed by the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Investigations led CBI to search their premises, uncovering 'child sexual abuse material' obtained through manipulative online engagements. The accused allegedly used various social media avatars to lure minor victims into explicit conversations and content sharing, intensifying international efforts to combat online abuse.

