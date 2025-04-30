Left Menu

Social Worker Faces Brutal Assault Over Ritual Dispute in Vashi

A social worker and her daughter in Vashi were allegedly attacked in their home following a conflict over a religious ritual. Despite her insistence on performing the aarti during the village goddess's procession, eight individuals allegedly assaulted and molested them. Police have registered a case but made no arrests yet.

Updated: 30-04-2025 17:00 IST
A social worker and her daughter in Vashi became victims of a brutal assault inside their own home, police reported on Wednesday.

The attack followed a dispute over performing an aarti during a religious procession, after which eight individuals allegedly molested the women. Despite identifying the suspects, police have not yet made any arrests.

The accused face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for assault with intent to outrage modesty, causing hurt, and intentional insult meant to provoke violence. The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has also been invoked.

(With inputs from agencies.)

