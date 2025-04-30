Government to Include Caste Enumeration in Census: A Political Game-Changer
In a significant move, the government announced that caste enumeration will be included in the upcoming census, aiming for transparency while criticizing opposition's use of caste surveys as political tools. This decision seeks to solidify India's social fabric and advance its socio-economic structures.
- Country:
- India
In an impactful move, the government declared on Wednesday that the forthcoming census will include caste enumeration, executed transparently to avoid political manipulation. The decision, aimed at enhancing transparency, was announced amidst criticism of opposition parties for allegedly using caste surveys as political weapons.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, at a press briefing, criticised previous Congress-led governments for avoiding caste enumeration, accusing them of politicizing the issue. He emphasized that clear and transparent caste data collection would reinforce India's socio-economic framework and maintain societal harmony as the nation progresses.
This initiative, announced by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, comes as Congress and its allies consider caste census a major electoral issue. While some states like Bihar and Telangana have already conducted such surveys, this central decision aims to unify the approach across India under a comprehensive national census.
