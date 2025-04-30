Left Menu

Bombay High Court Allows Maharashtra Gov Time in Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court gave the Maharashtra government until June 15 to respond to a petition by Satish Salian, challenging the investigation into his daughter Disha Salian's death. He seeks a CBI probe, alleging her death was a politically motivated cover-up involving Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray.

The Bombay High Court has granted the Maharashtra government an extension until June 15 to submit an affidavit in response to a petition by Satish Salian. The petition seeks to initiate a First Information Report (FIR) against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and to transfer the investigation into his daughter Disha Salian's death to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Disha Salian, a celebrity manager for high-profile clients like Sushant Singh Rajput, died on June 8, 2020, in Malad. Following the incident, the Mumbai Police registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR). However, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput's death led to rampant speculation, intertwining both cases in public discourse.

At the hearing, Justices S.V. Kotwal and S.M. Modak addressed the plea where Satish Salian alleged that his daughter was "brutally raped and murdered" in a case tied to political cover-ups to shield influential individuals. The petition criticizes the Mumbai Police for hastily concluding it as a suicide or accidental death without thorough forensic inquiry.

